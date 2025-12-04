Does Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

Freddy Fazbear and the gang are back. After 2023's "Five Nights at Freddy's" literally became Blumhouse's biggest movie ever, the studio wasted precisely no time when it came to ordering a sequel. Now, the time is upon us as "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" is making its way to theaters. Once again directed by Emma Tammi, this can be just another chapter in a much larger franchise. But does the sequel tee up more to come?

The first "Five Nights at Freddy's" featured a post-credits scene that helped deepen the lore, teasing things that could be explored in future installments. Given that this franchise features so many games, not to mention comics and novels, there is much to explore. As such, it's reasonable to assume that Blumhouse, Tammi, creator Scott Cawthon, and all involved, have optimism that this can continue well beyond a single sequel. So yes, a credits scene would make a lot of sense.

We're here to offer up a spoiler-free guide for viewers as to whether or not there are any credits scenes one needs to stick around for. Seriously, there are no spoilers here to be concerned about, only useful information. So proceed without fear. With that all out of the way, let's get right into it.