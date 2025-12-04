Does Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
Freddy Fazbear and the gang are back. After 2023's "Five Nights at Freddy's" literally became Blumhouse's biggest movie ever, the studio wasted precisely no time when it came to ordering a sequel. Now, the time is upon us as "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" is making its way to theaters. Once again directed by Emma Tammi, this can be just another chapter in a much larger franchise. But does the sequel tee up more to come?
The first "Five Nights at Freddy's" featured a post-credits scene that helped deepen the lore, teasing things that could be explored in future installments. Given that this franchise features so many games, not to mention comics and novels, there is much to explore. As such, it's reasonable to assume that Blumhouse, Tammi, creator Scott Cawthon, and all involved, have optimism that this can continue well beyond a single sequel. So yes, a credits scene would make a lot of sense.
We're here to offer up a spoiler-free guide for viewers as to whether or not there are any credits scenes one needs to stick around for. Seriously, there are no spoilers here to be concerned about, only useful information. So proceed without fear. With that all out of the way, let's get right into it.
How many credits scenes does Five Nights at Freddy's 2 have?
Yes, "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" does have a post-credits scene. It's more of a mid-credits scene, so fans don't have to wait for the entire duration of the credits to roll. As for how important it is? Without getting into spoilers, it certainly helps set the table for a possible third movie. At the same time, it's really aimed at more hardcore fans and isn't absolutely essential for casual viewers. But with the sheer number of "FNAF" games at this point, there is still plenty to explore and many more characters who could be brought into the fold.
The sequel brings back most of the cast from the first movie, including Josh Hutcherson (Mike), Elizabeth Lail (Vanessa), and Piper Rubio (Abby). Matthew Lillard also returns as the villainous William Afton. McKenna Grace ("Regretting You"), Wayne Knight ("Jurassic Park"), and Skeet Ulrich ("Scream") also star. The synopsis for the sequel reads as follows:
One year has passed since the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. The stories about what transpired there have been twisted into a campy local legend, inspiring the town's first ever Fazfest. Former security guard Mike (Josh Hutcherson) and police officer Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) have kept the truth from Mike's 11-year-old sister, Abby (Piper Rubio), concerning the fate of her animatronic friends.
But when Abby sneaks out to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, it will set into motion a terrifying series of events, revealing dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy's, and unleashing a long-forgotten horror hidden away for decades.
"Five Nights at Freddy's 2" is in theaters now.