That Five Nights At Freddy's Credits Scene Needs An Explainer

This article contains major spoilers for "Five Nights at Freddy's."

Blumhouse and Universal's live-action adaptation of "Five Nights at Freddy's" is finally here, and it certainly feels like the start of the next big horror movie franchise. The story about possessed animatronics attacking humans after hours is scary enough on its own, but learning that the killer robots run on the souls of murdered children makes it a recipe for nightmare fuel. And even still, Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie the Bunny, Foxy the Fox, Chica the Chicken, and Mr. Cupcake are not the scariest characters in the film. No, that title belongs to Steve Raglan aka William Afton who becomes — as of the end of the film — Springtrap.

William Afton is the co-founder of Fazbear Entertainment and Afton Robotics, LLC., and a serial child murderer. He's spent the last few years posing as a career counselor to send unsuspecting security guards to their deaths at Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria, but things come to a head when he encounters Mike Schmidt, a guy looking for a job who happens to be the older brother of one of Afton's victims, Garrett Schmidt. After Mike's five nights of terror, the film ends with Afton stepping inside the yellow springlock Bonnie the Bunny suit, only for the springlock to fail, kill him, and trap him inside like an Iron Maiden. His decomposing body is also now residing inside a rotting animatronic, where he will remain for the rest of eternity.

So what does that mid-credits scene mean for the future of the franchise?