Five Nights At Freddy's Is Poised To Become The Next Big Horror Sensation At The Box Office

It may be Taylor Swift tearing up the box office right now, but the pop star has some major competition coming just around the corner in the form of some deadly animatronic robots. "Five Nights at Freddy's," which is adapted from the wildly popular series of video games of the same name, is set to arrive just in time for Halloween. And, after years of being stuck in development hell, it appears as though the film is going to have the second-biggest debut of the fall season thus far. It is poised to become the next big horror sensation.

Tracking is a bit all over the place for this one but Deadline reports that the video game adaptation, which hails from Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures, is set to make around $40 million on opening weekend. The outlet also reports that $30 million is considered the worst-case scenario here and, given that the film carries a production budget in the $20 million range, that would still be pretty damn good. Not to mention that these are just domestic numbers. That's to say nothing of what the film might make overseas.

Those numbers may be conservative though as Box Office Pro currently has director Emma Tammi's film taking in anywhere between $41 and $60 million. Needless to say, it appears Blumhouse is about to have another franchise on its hands. What's perhaps most surprising is that the movie is going to be available to stream on Peacock on the same day that it hits theaters, much like "Halloween Kills" and "Halloween Ends."