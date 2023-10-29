Matthew Lillard's Five Nights At Freddy's Villain Needs A Closer Look

This post contains spoilers for "Five Nights at Freddy's."

Matthew Lillard is a horror legend and we don't say it enough. We know him and we love him from films like "She's All That," "SLC Punk," "Without a Paddle" ... any "Love's Labour's Lost" fans out there? But the man got his start in horror ("Ghoulies III," "Serial Mom") and his irrepressible comic spirit and fearless willingness to switch to pitch-black menace on a dime have made him an extremely effective and underrated horror star, as you can see in films like "Scream," "Scooby Doo," and "Thirteen Ghosts."

Lillard has just added another glinting badge to his vest in the form of "Five Nights at Freddy's." We meet him as Steve Raglan, the career counselor that our hero, Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson), is sent to after he beats up a dad in front of his son while on the job. Mike is a man of few words, so doesn't exactly plead his case, leaving Raglan with no choice but to fire him ... unless he wants to take Raglan up on an Exciting New Opportunity.

That opportunity sets up the main action of the film — Schmidt taking a job watching the defunct Freddy Fazbear's Pizza for five nights, discovering the giant animatronic animal entertainers inside are possessed by the spirits (and bodies) of dead children, fighting for his little sister's life, and discovering the true identity of his little brother's kidnapper. To understand what role the mysterious and somewhat menacing Raglan has to do with all of this, you have to reckon with the big bad of the entire "Five Nights at Freddy's" franchise — William Afton. So plug your nose, because we're about to take a deep, deep dive into the William Afton lore.