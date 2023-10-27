The Animatronics In Five Nights At Freddy's, Ranked By Creepiness

The "Five Nights At Freddy's" game franchise and its feature film adaptation share the same basic premise: would you, either as a game player or in the audience proxy guise of Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) in the film, take a night job as a security guard in an abandoned '80-style kids entertainment establishment, a la Chuck E Cheese or ShowBiz Pizza? Furthermore, the premise assumes that the "Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria" restaurant was a successful venture in its heyday, with its original animatronic characters putting on a faux-concert of the latest '80s pop hits while "interacting" in real-time with the guests.

All of that lore nearly completely flies out the window when one actually sees what Freddy, Chica, and their other robot friends actually look like: these things are creepy looking from the jump! And that's before they become possessed by the spirits (not to mention the decomposing bodies) of murdered children, causing them to come alive at will and attack anyone who is a threat (or, worse, decide they love someone enough to try and make them an undead robot, like they are). I say "nearly completely" because, let's face it, the characters of Chuck E Cheese and ShowBiz weren't exactly that cuddly, either, and yet they were (and are) actually popular with kids instead of sending them screaming away in fear.

Despite or perhaps because of that fact, director Emma Tammi, Jim Henson's Creature Shop, and lead designer Robert Bennett had to work extra hard to make the film's characters the stuff of nightmares, and their efforts do not go unnoticed. Here, then, are the "Five Nights at Freddy's" animatronics, ranked by order of how much they make you ask yourself, "Is this where you want to be?"