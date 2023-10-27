Five Nights At Freddy's Director Talks Frightening Fun And The Possibility Of Sister Location [Exclusive Interview]

And on the note of the childhood wonderment, I mean, the lore of "Five Nights at Freddy's" is deeply messed up. I think we all know that.

Deeply.

But being able to see the animatronics still maintain their own childlike wonder — knowing there are children inside them — building forts, and dancing with Abby was weirdly heartwarming. How did the decision come to let them still be kids?

Yeah, I mean, it's so true. And one of the things Scott [Cawthon] emphasized to me in the early days when I came on board the project was just like, the animatronics are — they're innocents. The ghost kids inside them are, they're innocents. Of course, then they go into killer mode and that's a whole different thing. But it was like, "Oh, there's this element that Abby is connecting with that is not sinister and that is pretty pure." So we were trying to find opportunities to show that as kind of the counterbalance to some of the more terrifying moments. And also just because it's weird and funny. I mean, seeing huge animatronics do anything that's normal, like building a fort with a kid or whatever, is hilarious and awkward. So I think we saw an opportunity to bring that out in the movie as well.

The movie consistently feels fun even with those big jump scare moments, like when Foxy is coming around the corner and going to go really fast because that's Foxy! Was the on-set environment as fun as the final movie?

It really was. It was a great group, both cast and crew, and everyone was so excited to be a part of this adaptation. And if they didn't know the game well, their kids did. Everyone had a connection to "Freddy's" in some way and knew what an amazingly exciting task we had to make this come to life for the big screen. So everyone was really excited, super talented group. Everyone was also just a genuinely great person and the collaborations were just off the charts wonderful.