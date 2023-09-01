The Five Nights At Freddy's Movie Is Borrowing A Cool Element From The Fourth Game

Freddy Fazbear of may be the leader of the animatronic nightmare party from "Five Nights at Freddy's," but Chica the chicken has always been my favorite. She's the lady of the group and her singing is a treat, but keep an eye on your pizza 'cuz she's a bird who likes to eat! Donning a "Let's Eat!" bib and a beak filled with teeth for maximum noshing, Chica's adorably terrifying appearance makes her the strongest designed member of the crew. But Chica isn't alone, as she comes with an often buck-toothed companion, an animatronic cupcake sitting on the plate she holds. Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria is a pretty popular place for children's birthday parties, so it's fitting that one of the characters would be in permanent celebration mode.

The Cupcake, aka Mr. Cupcake, aka Carl, is present with all forms of Chica, save for the 1980s Glamrock Chica, whose cupcake was likely decommissioned when she received her fitness-themed rebranding at the height of the home workout craze. Some form of a Cupcake animatronic appears in every "Five Nights at Freddy's" game, except Sister Location (as the game centers on different animatronics) or Pizza Simulator (as the Chica model holds maracas), and is usually presented as a sidekick or game enhancement tool.

Mr. Cupcake would disappear off of Chica's plate to indicate strange things were afoot in some games or exist as a fun and eerie prop. In games where the player has to fight Chica, looking into Mr. Cupcake's eyes can also help indicate where she'll strike next. But more often than not, Mr. Cupcake is just a cool lil' dude hanging around and looking mischievous. However, as the recent trailer for the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie has shown, Carl the Cupcake is channeling the energy of his "Five Nights at Freddy's 4" counterpart — Nightmare Cupcake.