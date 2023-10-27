Five Nights At Freddy's Ending Explained: Ghosts In The Family-Friendly Machines

This article contains major spoilers for "Five Nights at Freddy's."

The horror event of the season is finally here, and plenty of parents are probably looking for a guide on whether or not "Five Nights at Freddy's" is appropriate for their kids to watch. Chances are, if your kiddos are already a fan of the popular game franchise, nothing in the "FNaF" film adaptation is going to shock them, as the most twisted aspects of the PG-13 release are pulled straight from the game's lore. However, the film takes some creative liberties with the story, so looking up game guides won't be of any help for those looking to do some parental investigation ahead of time.

Given the film's rating, much of the scarier moments are crafted through tension and atmosphere, with the deaths occurring in shadows, off-screen, or left up to the imagination. That doesn't mean "Five Nights at Freddy's" is without hair-raising moments, but director Emmi Tammi confirmed in a recent interview with Inverse that the film was made with younger viewers in mind.

"In some cases, we leaned into shadows and silhouettes and sound design to really feel the moment in an impactful way without showing any gore," she said. "So that is something that I had a lot of fun doing, and actually really appreciated that we were taking the PG-13 approach for this because there's such a younger audience for 'FNAF,' and we didn't want to exclude them."

If you're looking for more details, we here at /Film are here to break down the movie adaptation of "Five Nights at Freddy's," explain what sort of messaging the film has, and predict what the ending has to say about the future of the series.