Exit 8 Review: This Creepy Liminal Horror Movie Keeps Going In Circles

Liminal space horror (scary stories set in sparse hallways and abandoned-looking locations that invoke a mixture of both nostalgia and dread) is having a moment. The excellent recent trailer for "Backrooms," inspired by a series of viral videos, has garnered plenty of attention, and the podcast-based fright flick "Undertone" could arguably fit into the category of liminal horror. Now we have "Exit 8," adapted from the walking simulator video game "The Exit 8" and loaded with all sorts of liminal dread. Directed by Genki Kawamura, this Japanese horror movie is quite good at getting under your skin. But the repetitive nature of the scenario begins to bog things down, to the point where you might grow annoyed at the inherent tedium.

Still, there's an overwhelming feeling of dread here that (mostly) gets the job done. And what's more hellish then retracing the same steps over and over again, hoping for a different outcome that may never arrive? Opening with a lengthy POV sequence (one that I confess I thought was going to last the entire film, reminiscent of the gonzo action pic "Hardcore Henry" or the highly underrated "Nickel Boys"), "Exit 8" introduces us to a nameless character known only as The Lost Man (Kazunari Ninomiya). Riding a subway train, he watches silently as another passenger rudely shouts at the mother of a crying infant.

Stepping off the train and into the subway station, The Lost Man receives a phone call from his girlfriend (Nana Komatsu) with shocking news: she's pregnant. Is The Lost Man ready to be a father? Her certainly doesn't think so, but before he can really worry about that, he finds himself trapped in an Escherian nightmare, forced to loop through the same empty corridor over and over again. Just like a video game, there are rules — which are handily spelled out via a sign hanging on the wall. If The Lost Man spots an "anomaly" — something that seems either slightly or extremely off-kilter — he has to immediately turn around and start again. If he does so, he'll be given the chance to escape via exit 8 ... eventually. If he fails to restart because of an anomaly, he'll seemingly be forced to repeat the same path over and over again until death or madness takes him.