Undertone Review: This Podcast Horror Movie From A24 Is Genuinely Scary

Evy (Nina Kiri) co-hosts a popular paranormal podcast called "The Undertone." The show dabbles in online urban legends and supposedly true ghost stories, but Evy is skeptical while her co-host Justin (Adam DiMarco) seems to be a true believer. Evy is currently puttering around the house of her dying mother (Michèle Duquet), and it's clear she's been there for a while because she's set up a makeshift podcasting studio at the dining room table. "undertone" never leaves this house, and Evy and her seemingly comatose mom are the only characters we ever see on screen, which makes the entire movie feel both intimate and claustrophobic. Tuason apparently shot the film in his parents' house, which only adds to the atmosphere. This doesn't feel like a set; it feels like the slightly out-of-date home an elderly parent has occupied for a long, long time.

Evy's mother was clearly devoutly religious when she was still on her feet, as her house is choked with Catholic iconography. Tuason understands that anyone who has grown up in a house littered with such holy tchotchkes knows exactly how creepy and ominous they can all seem when it's late at night and the lamps are dimmed. (My own mother used to have a painting of Jesus hanging above our entryway door, and late at night, the Messiah's eyes seemed to follow you around the room).

The presence of a dying parents and the spectre of being smothered by faith made me think "undertone" would follow in the footsteps of so many recent horror movies and be all about trauma. To be clear, I'm not against using trauma in your horror story, but it's become a kind of lazy shorthand for so many modern fright filmmakers. Refreshingly enough, "undertone" is simply using these details as window dressing; they color the movie but don't inform it. Some may take issue with this and feel like Tuason hasn't made the most of the themes he's touching on, but I think the film handles them just right.