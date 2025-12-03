A Huge Horror Franchise From The 2000s Is Coming Back To Life
If there's one thing we can count on in this world, it's that any profitable horror franchise will never stay dead for long. Case in point: "Paranormal Activity" is making a comeback. The original 2009 found footage phenomenon was one of the most unexpected hits in cinema history, leading to a lucrative, seven-movie franchise. An eighth entry is now on the way, with a modern horror master joining the creative team.
According to Variety, James Wan ("The Conjuring," "Saw") is producing a new untitled "Paranormal Activity" movie through his Atomic Monster production company alongside Jason Blum and Blumhouse Productions. Paramount Pictures is on board to release it. Plot details currently remain under wraps and no director or writer is in place, but the report notes that "the project is moving forward as priority development for all parties." Wan had this to say about it:
"I've been a huge admirer of 'Paranormal Activity' since the brilliant first movie, with its creeping slow burn and subtle ability to make the unseen terrifying. I'm looking forward to expanding on its legacy and helping shape the next evolution of this scary found footage franchise."
To date, the franchise has generated nearly $900 million at the global box office against a minimal investment. The first movie, working from a tiny budget of just $15,000 (before reshoots), became the most profitable horror movie of all time. That, coupled with Wan's instincts as a filmmaker as the man behind The Conjuring Universe and multiple huge franchises, makes this franchise resurrection make sense on paper.
James Wan feels like a logical fit for Paranormal Activity
"Diving in with James for this exciting rebirth of the franchise that started it all for Blumhouse is exactly what we dreamed of when we merged with Atomic Monster. I'll be actively involved with him to introduce this new chapter," Blum added. "Thankfully, we're able to spend a little more than the $15,000 we had on the first movie, but one thing will remain the same — do not see it alone."
The most recent entry in the series, 2021's "Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin," went directly to Paramount+ with little fanfare. This marks a bit of a change of tune for Blum, who previously said "That last 'Paranormal Activity' movie was terrible," while also saying "it has been enough already" with regards to this particular franchise.
That said, Blumhouse has had a rough couple of years at the box office, with movies like "M3GAN 2.0" and "Wolf Man," among others, serving as major financial disappointments. While they're likely going to end the year strong with the release of "Five Nights at Freddy's 2," something that feels surefire has a lot of appeal for Blum at the moment. So they're going back to the well, albeit with some fresh blood.
Wan has a magic touch, and after Atomic Monster merged with Blumhouse last year, it opened the door for Wan to work with Blum on movies like this. Wan is the man who birthed "Saw," "Insidious," and "The Conjuring," while also directing blockbusters like "Aquaman" and "Furious 7." As a producer, he lent his name to hits like "M3GAN" and "Lights Out," among many others. Maybe, just maybe, he can work his magic on this once-reliable series.
The new "Paranormal Activity" movie doesn't have a release date, but stay tuned.