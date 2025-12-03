A Huge Horror Franchise From The 2000s Is Coming Back To Life

"Diving in with James for this exciting rebirth of the franchise that started it all for Blumhouse is exactly what we dreamed of when we merged with Atomic Monster. I'll be actively involved with him to introduce this new chapter," Blum added. "Thankfully, we're able to spend a little more than the $15,000 we had on the first movie, but one thing will remain the same — do not see it alone."

The most recent entry in the series, 2021's "Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin," went directly to Paramount+ with little fanfare. This marks a bit of a change of tune for Blum, who previously said "That last 'Paranormal Activity' movie was terrible," while also saying "it has been enough already" with regards to this particular franchise.

That said, Blumhouse has had a rough couple of years at the box office, with movies like "M3GAN 2.0" and "Wolf Man," among others, serving as major financial disappointments. While they're likely going to end the year strong with the release of "Five Nights at Freddy's 2," something that feels surefire has a lot of appeal for Blum at the moment. So they're going back to the well, albeit with some fresh blood.

Wan has a magic touch, and after Atomic Monster merged with Blumhouse last year, it opened the door for Wan to work with Blum on movies like this. Wan is the man who birthed "Saw," "Insidious," and "The Conjuring," while also directing blockbusters like "Aquaman" and "Furious 7." As a producer, he lent his name to hits like "M3GAN" and "Lights Out," among many others. Maybe, just maybe, he can work his magic on this once-reliable series.

The new "Paranormal Activity" movie doesn't have a release date, but stay tuned.