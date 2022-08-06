Jason Blum Says The Last Paranormal Activity Movie Was 'Terrible' And It's Time To End The Franchise

"Paranormal Activity" wasn't the first film to make waves with found footage horror tropes, but it still played a crucial role in popularizing the subgenre. Its shaky camcorders and hyper-realistic performances became a roadmap, as did its masterful approach to slowly building tension, filling its audience with fear and raising their blood pressure just in time for the big finale. The result, after 15 years and seven films? A very complicated legacy.

For one thing, "Paranormal Activity" remains the most profitable horror movie of all time. The film earned a whopping $193 million worldwide on a miniscule budget of only $15,000. Because massive overnight success has a tendency to breed sequels, the 2007 movie ended up launching a $900 million franchise. That obvious profitability was a major factor — a tiny budget with the potential for big rewards? It's any studio's dream, which is exactly why it paved the way for a dozen more entires into the subgenre, many of which — "Unfriended," "Creep," and "Host," to name a few — are more than welcome. But then there are the many derivative copycats that we'd be better off without. And according to the franchise's executive producer Jason Blum, not even the "Paranormal Activity" movies themselves are exempt from this group.

With the first "Paranormal Activity" debuted in 2007, it spawned one of the key franchises that helped build the Blumhouse empire. But the production company has come a long way since then, and the later entries are hardly in line with the level of work they're now known for producing. While chatting with Variety, Blum indicated that it might be time to put the franchise to bed. "It has been enough already," he said, before pointing directly to "Next of Kin" to say, "That last 'Paranormal Activity' movie was terrible."