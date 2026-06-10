Backrooms Did Something I've Never Seen Happen In A Movie Theater

"Backrooms" is a skin-crawling liminal nightmare that's disrupting Hollywood. While tentpole franchise releases like "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" are underperforming, Kane Parsons' surreal debut is conquering the box office and proving that audiences are starving for original, thought-provoking storytelling. The box office numbers speak for themselves. However, my experience after seeing "Backrooms" in the theater hammered home the impact it's having on the culture.

I've been visiting the theater on an almost-weekly basis since 1998 — ever since my uncle took me to see Roland Emmerich's hated "Godzilla" remake and made me fall in love with cinema (it's a good movie, sue me). That's almost 30 years of attending multiplexes, and not once has a stranger approached me after a screening to discuss and dissect what we watched. Well, that changed when I saw "Backrooms" on a wet Monday night in Coatbridge, Scotland.

The stranger in question — who must have been in his late teens or early 20s at most — was buzzing, confused (in a good way), and ready to unpack the deeper meaning behind Parsons' disruptive hit. As of this writing, I'm still trying to get my head around the film's ending, but the stranger and I bounced around multiple theories that gave us plenty of food for thought. That's a testament to what the cast and crew accomplished with "Backrooms," but the exchange also made me feel optimistic about the future of cinema.