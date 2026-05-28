Backrooms Movie Ending Explained: Who Dies & How It Sets Up A Sequel

This article contains massive spoilers for "Backrooms." If you haven't seen the film, turn back now!

To the uninitiated, Kane Parsons' "Backrooms" — both the new feature film and the popular, lore-filled web series — probably seems daunting, almost impenetrable. Fear not (well, at least not about that, anyway), for just as in the series and movie itself, there isn't any barrier to wandering into the "Backrooms." If there's a "right" way in, it involves calibrating one's sensibilities more than doing any background homework. The appeal of the entire franchise lies in Parsons being instrumental in forming a trend which is increasingly referred to as "liminal horror." It's a subgenre of horror which has grown out of internet-based trends such as the creepypasta movement, and generally concerns the familiar becoming uncanny in a menacing fashion. Other recent films of this ilk, like "Skinamarink" and this year's "Exit 8" and "Undertone," tend to dabble in experimental, almost arthouse aesthetics in the way they deliver scares through creeping dread more than stabs and stings.

"Backrooms" is no exception to this, as Parsons and writer Will Soodik make the movie feel like an early '00s indie drama which slowly morphs into liminal horror as each character finds their way into the titular, seemingly endless space. Where Parsons' web series is almost exclusively experiential, largely made up of POV found footage, the film seeks to combine a character-based story with the series' signature languid ambiguity turned deadly immediacy (with some found footage sequences to boot). As such, its narrative isn't as direct as your average horror or sci-fi film. That's where I come in, hopefully. Think of me as your friendly local Async representative, giving you some answers on how "Backrooms" reaches its end, who's left standing, and what might come next around the corner.