5 Sci-Fi Movies Every Jurassic Park Fan Should Watch

There is nothing quite like Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park." I say this as someone who counts it as my personal favorite movie of all time. I also say this as someone who doesn't hate on many of the sequels. I love 2015's "Jurassic World." I'm a big defender of "The Lost World." That having been said, it is truly difficult to scratch the blockbuster movie itch in the way that Spielberg scratched it in the summer of '93.

"Jurassic Park" changed movies forever, becoming the biggest film of all time at the box office at the time of its release, and seamlessly blending CGI with some of the most impressive practical creature effects ever put to screen. Every dinosaur movie made since has had to live in its shadow, which is probably why there just aren't that many big-budget Hollywood dinosaur movies outside of this franchise. "Jurassic Park" is the definition of a game-changer. It's beloved multi-generationally, and it still holds up more than 30 years later.

Yet fans of sci-fi, dinosaurs, and/or giant monster movies who are chasing a similar high do have some solid options in the realm of popular cinema. Michael Crichton's original "Westworld" could arguably be one, given that it originated from the same writer. But there are plenty more worthwhile titles worth having a look at.

Rather than suggest other super obvious offerings such as any of the "Jurassic" sequels or other very popular movies like "Pacific Rim," we're going to go a tiny bit deeper, looking at some other blockbuster-scale entertainment that just might scratch that "Jurassic" itch. Let's get into it.