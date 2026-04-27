10 Best Godzilla Movies Of All Time, Ranked
Running for over 70 years and enduring multiple reboots and revivals, it's safe to say that there are a lot of Godzilla movies. But the King of Monsters remains as relevant as ever decades since his debut, with fans living in a golden age of Godzilla worth celebrating.
Like any long-running franchise, not all Godzilla films are created equal, even as they retain the broad formula of giant monsters battling each other in between attacking humanity. With dozens of movies stretching all the way back to 1954, there are a handful throughout Godzilla's history that clearly stand above the rest. Whether it's the inaugural Shōwa era that ran until 1975 to subsequent revivals, every era of Godzilla has its own standouts. Even American productions under the MonsterVerse have shown a clear quality since their launch with 2014's "Godzilla," carrying over to television.
With that in mind, we're highlighting the best feature films from across the franchise's extensive history on the silver screen. Here are the 10 best Godzilla movies of all time ranked, epitomizing the appeal of the long-running kaiju franchise.
10. Godzilla vs. Kong
Between 2014's "Godzilla" and 2017's "Kong: Skull Island," the MonsterVerse was always built towards pitting its two iconic Titans against each other. This cinematic ambition was finally realized by the 2021 crossover movie "Godzilla vs. Kong," following the aftermath of Godzilla's cataclysmic showdown against Ghidorah in "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." When a sinister corporation begins experiments with Ghidorah's remains, coinciding with the destruction of Skull Island, Godzilla grows more aggressive. The displaced Kong is humanity's best chance of keeping Godzilla at bay, until the cause of his resurgent hostile behavior is identified.
"Godzilla vs. Kong" is a big, dumb monster mayhem that delivers, doubling down on the ludicrous possibilities of its premise. The titular rivals fight multiple times over the course of the movie, and the human subplot is more palatable than most MonsterVerse projects. Filmmaker Adam Wingard brings a fan's eye to the spectacle, knowing when to pull back and when to dial up the fan service moments in great measure. "Godzilla vs. Kong" was the shot in the arm that the MonsterVerse needed, with its monster mash informing its sequels and their matching tonal direction.
9. Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster
When it comes to all the antagonistic kaiju Godzilla has faced over the years, his most consistent adversary has been the extraterrestrial King Ghidorah. The monster made his debut in the 1964 movie "Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster," which also heralded Godzilla's repositioning from his prior villainous depictions. The titular kaiju arrives on Earth after devastating Venus, with only Mothra initially willing to stand up and defend humanity. Mothra convinces Godzilla and Rodan to set aside their contempt for humanity to defeat Ghidorah together in a frenzied final battle.
For anyone who's seen "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," the 2019 MonsterVerse movie plays like a direct homage to "Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster." There is a purity to the Japanese movie, striking a careful balance between the campy tone it would double down on in subsequent films and the menace of preceding stories. With four kaiju in the mix, the 1964 film is also the most ambitious that the franchise had gone with its action set pieces at that time. The introduction of one of the franchise's greatest villains and starting Godzilla's heroic shift without compromising his image just yet, "Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster" marks a clear turning point.
8. Godzilla vs. Hedorah
Filmmaker Yoshimitsu Banno decided to bring a clear social message when taking the reins as director and co-writer of 1971's "Godzilla vs. Hedorah." The movie opens with the extraterrestrial Hedorah landing on Earth and consuming toxic pollutants, steadily growing larger and deadlier. As Hedorah leaves a poisonous path of destruction in its wake, it eventually is confronted by Godzilla, though its acidic touch initially puts the heroic kaiju on the defensive. As scientists devise a way to get around Hedorah's lethal touch, the two kaiju have a seismic rematch for the fate of the planet.
"Godzilla vs. Hedorah" is arguably one of the most bonkers monster movies of the '70s, blending social commentary with psychedelia and graver stakes than any other late Shōwa era film. From animated educational sequences about the consequences of pollution to people indulging in a dance macabre before their presumed death, the movie is a tonal and stylistic standout. The series shifted back to much more conventional and tamer fare moving forward, but that only heightened the retrospective mystique around the 1971 movie. As experimental as the franchise has gotten, at least with Japanese live-action productions, "Godzilla vs. Hedorah" needs to be seen to be believed.
7. Godzilla vs. Biollante
1984's "The Return of Godzilla" kicked off the franchise's Heisei era, with the sequel to this soft reboot being 1989's "Godzilla vs. Biollante." The movie retains the preceding film's return to darker and more intense tones, along with a more adversarial Godzilla, albeit this time pitted against a more villainous kaiju. Scientists recover and splice Godzilla's DNA with a rose like some "Resident Evil" experiment gone wrong, creating the monstrous Biollante, a plant-based horror that resembles a mutated Godzilla. As this new threat grows out of control, Godzilla is freed from captivity inside Mount Mihara to battle Biollante and save Japan.
Biollante might be one of the scariest kaiju in the "Godzilla" franchise, looking like a cross between the King of the Monsters and the tentacled monstrosities from "The Thing." Only the Heisei era could pull off something as twisted and sinister as Biollante, and it does so with horrific aplomb. The movie also isn't necessarily interested in redeeming Godzilla from the prior movie, just presenting him as someone taking on a worthy opponent derived from his appropriated DNA. As unsettling as the live-action franchise gets, "Godzilla vs. Biollante" continued the momentum reinvigorated by its 1984 reboot.
6. Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla
By the '60s, the Shōwa era had repositioned Godzilla to appeal to younger audiences, embracing the franchise's campier potential. The pinnacle of this goofier direction was 1974's "Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla," the penultimate installment during the series' initial run before undergoing a soft reboot a decade later. The movie has extraterrestrial conquerors build a giant, mechanical Godzilla to frame the King of Monsters for attacks on humanity. When the deception is uncovered, Godzilla teams up with the long-dormant guardian kaiju King Caesar to take down the metallic imposter together.
Mechagodzilla is one of the most memorable antagonists in the franchise's wider roster of kaiju, taking the simple concept of having Godzilla and giving him an evil robot doppelganger. Subsequent movies recognized this enduring appeal, providing their own twist on the mechanical rival, including "Godzilla vs. Kong" featuring its own Mechagodzilla in the climax. But there's something undeniably fun about the 1974 iteration, especially with how wacky everything gets, right down to the aliens' true ape form. The last completely entertaining Shōwa Godzilla movie from top to bottom, "Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla" is a strong reminder that the franchise doesn't have to take itself so seriously.
5. Shin Godzilla
"Neon Genesis Evangelion" creator Hideakai Anno has reimagined several classic tokusatsu franchises, the first being a bold reinvention of Godzilla with "Shin Godzilla." The 2016 movie has a strange crawling lizard-like creature make landfall in Japan after leaving a trail of destruction in the ocean. Rapidly evolving into a bipedal reptile dubbed Godzilla, the kaiju rips through Japan's self-defense forces as its government scrambles to learn what's going on. As Godzilla grows more destructive and unstable with each successive evolution, the Japanese move to stop the monster before a foreign nuclear attack can be launched against it.
Anno presents Godzilla as audiences had never seen him before in "Shin Godzilla," incorporating some radical redesigns of the kaiju. The movie also restores the franchise's knack for sharp social commentary, not just against nuclear warfare but towards the inefficiency of government bureaucracy and intrusive American foreign policy. This is done with a subtly satirical edge, making the overall movie feel less preachy than other installments in the series. A wild reimagining of what Godzilla can be, "Shin Godzilla" feels like a big creative swing that mostly connects with its target.
4. Godzilla vs. Destoroyah
The only Godzilla movie to boast a perfect critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, "Godzilla vs. Destoroyah" closed out the franchise's Heisei era. The 1995 movie has Godzilla dying from his radioactive heart gradually undergoing a nuclear meltdown, making him increasingly unstable. This worsening condition is exacerbated by the appearance of a crustacean-like monster known as Destoroyah, which was created by the oxygen destroyer that killed the original Godzilla in 1954. After the smaller Destoroyahs merge into a single towering kaiju, Godzilla makes his last stand to kill the voracious beast as his dying act.
"Godzilla vs. Destoroyah" is positioned like the last Godzilla story ever, instilling a surprising emotional poignancy to its stakes. A big part of that pathos comes from Godzilla's relationship with his son throughout the movie, making his impending death actually mean something. Linking Destoroyah to the oxygen destroyer gives the premise an organic bookend to the franchise's debut, with the titular antagonist genuinely terrifying in its own right. The Godzilla franchise was, thankfully, revived in Japan once more several years later, but "Godzilla vs. Destoroyah" gives it the worthy potential swan song it deserves.
3. The Return of Godzilla
After years of diminishing returns at the box office and increasingly campy stories making the franchise appeal to younger audiences, Godzilla movies went dormant for nearly a full decade. When the King of the Monsters came roaring back in 1984's "The Return of Godzilla," he was tougher and meaner than he had ever been before. The soft reboot serves as a sequel to the 1954 original film, rendering all other sequels before it moot, as it launched a new continuity known as the Heisei era. The movie has a new Godzilla rise 30 years after the events of the first film, embarking a devastating attack on Japan, with humanity scrambling to contain this threat.
Compared to the Shōwa era, there is a sharp tonal whiplash going into the significantly darker "The Return of Godzilla." But really, Godzilla and the franchise as a whole had played out the sillier aspects of the character for sometime and needed to go back to its roots. No longer a figure idolized by children, this Godzilla was menacing and even vindictive against the humans he obliterated across his path of destruction. "The Return of Godzilla" was a back to the basics approach for the franchise and provided the second wind that it desperately needed.
2. Godzilla Minus One
Whereas most Japanese Godzilla movies retain at least the continuity of the 1954 original movie, 2023's "Godzilla Minus One" completely wipes the slate clean. Set in the immediate aftermath of World War II, pilot Kōichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki) helps with Japan's recovery from the war. After learning that a kaiju he encountered during the war has been mutated by nuclear weapons testing, he joins a failed effort to stop Godzilla's advance on Japan. With the lives of his family on the line, Shikishima must overcome his guilt and inner demons from the war to save Japan from this new threat.
When it comes to character development and raw emotion, "Godzilla Minus One" remains unparalleled in those storytelling qualities. This gives all the usual carnage a real sense of tragedy, and it feels like the first movie in awhile where the audience is actively encouraged to cheer against Godzilla. Underscoring that point is the movie restoring Godzilla as a virtual force of nature, and a vengeful one at that, as he tears through Japan. Easily the best Godzilla movie in decades, "Godzilla Minus One" makes the King of the Monsters terrifying again.
1. Godzilla (1954)
At the end of the day, fans and filmmakers still look to the original 1954 "Godzilla" for a reason: It's a genre-defining masterpiece. Directed and co-written by Ishirō Honda, the movie starts with Godzilla attacking a fishing community before turning his sights to the rest of Japan. As the country's defenses quickly prove ineffective in slowing down Godzilla, scientist Daisuke Serizawa (Akihiko Hirata) develops a radical device to destroy the monster. However, triggering this device will require a sacrifice in order to ensure that the rampaging kaiju has been destroyed.
The 1954 premiere of "Godzilla" had an emotional reaction, particularly for Japanese audiences still contending with the national trauma left by World War II. Even over 70 years later, the movie still packs a haunting wallop, from the shadowy images of Godzilla's attacks to schoolchildren mourning the fallen left in his wake. The movie is exciting, but with its action rooted in a sci-fi horror reflecting the consequences of the Atomic Age. The 1954 "Godzilla" was always going to top this list, not just due to its legacy but because of how cogently its messaging and imagery endures.