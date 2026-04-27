Running for over 70 years and enduring multiple reboots and revivals, it's safe to say that there are a lot of Godzilla movies. But the King of Monsters remains as relevant as ever decades since his debut, with fans living in a golden age of Godzilla worth celebrating.

Like any long-running franchise, not all Godzilla films are created equal, even as they retain the broad formula of giant monsters battling each other in between attacking humanity. With dozens of movies stretching all the way back to 1954, there are a handful throughout Godzilla's history that clearly stand above the rest. Whether it's the inaugural Shōwa era that ran until 1975 to subsequent revivals, every era of Godzilla has its own standouts. Even American productions under the MonsterVerse have shown a clear quality since their launch with 2014's "Godzilla," carrying over to television.

With that in mind, we're highlighting the best feature films from across the franchise's extensive history on the silver screen. Here are the 10 best Godzilla movies of all time ranked, epitomizing the appeal of the long-running kaiju franchise.