Godzilla Vs. Kong's Mechagodzilla Was Inspired By A Classic James Cameron Sci-Fi

The easiest way to make two rivals team up? Pit them up against an adversary who they can only defeat by working together. It's a tried and true storytelling formula and 2021's "Godzilla vs. Kong" is no different; after all, if you make the final battle actually be Godzilla vs. Kong, then there has to be a winner. If Kong triumphs, you alienate the Godzilla fans. If Godzilla wins, the Kong-heads will bow out. If it's a tie, you satisfy no-one. Much easier to make a crowd pleaser where these two monster movie icons team up (there's a reason the sequel "Godzilla x Kong" looked to buddy cop movie "Lethal Weapon" for influence). That way, both sets of fans can cheer as they wail on a common foe.

In "Godzilla vs Kong," that shared enemy is Mechagodzilla. True to its name, the being is a robotic replica of Godzilla created by Apex Cybernetics to kill the genuine article. It's the same set-up as Guillermo del Toro's "Pacific Rim," where mankind builds giant robots to fight off monsters. Except, in "Godzilla vs Kong," the kaiju are the good guys.

"Godzilla vs Kong" adds an extra layer of cyborg gruesomeness by making the brain of Mechagodzilla into King Ghidorah, the draconic kaiju whose decapitated head was salvaged at the end of 2019's "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." Mechagodzilla's classic "knight in armor" look was redesigned by a team working out of Legacy Effects. One of the team's members, Jared Krichevsky, confirmed to Syfy in 2021 that in making Mechagodzilla a cyborg, he looked to the most famous movie cyborg of all: the Terminator.