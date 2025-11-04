Godzilla Fought Pollution In The Most Bonkers Monster Movie Of The '70s

Yoshimitsu Banno's 1971 kaiju flick "Godzilla vs. Hedorah" is an outlier in the larger "Godzilla" movie canon for several reasons. For one, it's the only one Banno wrote and directed, and he created his own tone, pace, and style, which were very different from other "Godzilla" directors. From 1954 through 1975, only Ishiro Honda or Jun Fukuda directed "Godzilla" movies ("Godzilla Raids Again" notwithstanding), so Banno was like a renegade scientist breaking into a lab and seeing what he could concoct using other filmmakers' chemicals.

And the premise is very, very weird. And that's saying something, considering the "Godzilla" films had already introduced a baby Godzilla into the mix. In "Godzilla vs. Hedorah," Godzilla fights a slimy glop monster born of human pollution. It's the only time the radioactive Godzilla has become an environmentalist. "Godzilla vs. Hedorah" was released as "Godzilla vs. the Smog Monster" in the United States, which sounds like something from an episode of "Captain Planet and the Planeteers." It just happened to beat Captain Planet to the punch by 19 years.

The origins of Hedorah are explained right at the start of the film. An alien space probe carrying a slime creature crashes on Earth. The creature seeps into the oceans and begins slowly sucking up filth and pollution. It grows larger and larger, eventually crawling out of the water to inhale smoke from a factory smokestack. Eventually, the slime monster grows large enough and absorbs enough smog energy to fly around and walk upright. Godzilla is nearby (natch) and is quick to rip Hedorah to shreds. However, because Hedorah is made of muck, he can easily reconstitute and return multiple times. Godzilla, the world's preeminent monster pugilist, is faced with his toughest fight yet in "Godzilla vs. Hedorah." He's essentially fighting the concept of pollution.