10 Worst Things Godzilla Has Ever Done

Godzilla is the most versatile character in pop culture, and as Godzilla experts, we should know. By "versatile," we mean the Big G can be both good and bad, or serious and silly. Yeah, Batman can bounce between Adam West and Christopher Nolan/Christian Bale, but the former was a parody, and not a true representation of The Dark Knight. Sure, Superman has been a villain, but seeing the Big Blue Boy Scout break bad was meant for shock value. Godzilla has been both the heroic defender of the Earth (1960s-1970s Showa Era, MonsterVerse, Hanna-Barbera), the evil villain bent on destruction (Godzilla 1954, Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghidorah, Godzilla Minus One), and the misunderstood monster who doubles as an anti-hero (Marvel Comics, Heisei Era). Guess what? Each works. Why? Perhaps because the idea of a giant radioactive dinosaur is terrifying on a primal level — and absolutely freaking awesome!

We're not discussing all the cool or good things Godzilla has done, though blowing his radioactive beam down a MUTO's mouth or dropkicking a giant roach while riding on his tail are definitely up there. No, these are the worst things Godzilla has done in his seven-decade cinematic career. This isn't a ranking, because as far as we're concerned, each is tied for No. 1. Also, we're just looking at movies. Some are acts of mindless, wanton destruction, while others are purposefully sadistic decisions made by a keen intelligence. Either way, they're all terrible ... and let's be honest, terribly sweet too.