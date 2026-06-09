In many ways, Hollywood is still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. From 2020 through 2021, they tried (often in vain) to figure out what a theatrical release even meant to consumers anymore. When in doubt, they merely delayed and/or dumped some of the most anticipated projects in production, leaving them to twist in the wind on overcrowded streamers or in empty theaters.

For each of these forgotten films, the story isn't just the greatness that was overlooked but the surprisingly varied conditions that led to their failure. Some films were held by distributors for over a year, waiting and seemingly finding the perfect window for release, only for another curveball — a variant, a spike, an audience with more selective or conditioned tastes — to dash their hopes. Others were boldly thrust into theaters in bizarre defiance of the information everyone already had.

Before they get lost forever, these are the 15 best movies that flopped during the COVID-19 pandemic.