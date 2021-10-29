Edgar Wright Shares What Last Night In Soho Has In Common With Hot Fuzz And The World's End [Exclusive]

Nostalgia for art is one thing, but nostalgia for a time is different. Wright had a deep attachment to 1960s London, first inspired when he was a child going through his parent's record collection. Just thinking back to the 1960s in Soho made him wish he had the ability to time travel, and he felt that maybe he had "missed out on the best it ever was." The only problem was that he kept thinking about ways that time travel could go wrong:

I would have these recurring dreams and daydream about being a time traveler, but maybe a cultural time traveler. So there's a thing of like, "Oh, I'd like to go back and just be at this gig, and be at this club, or see this film on opening weekend, or see this show." But even that, the idea that you've said, "Oh, I'd like to do this, but not that" is you're already making choices, in terms of you want to experience the good and not the bad. So that started to plague me in the sense that I started to think about it so much that I'd even start to then worry about things that literally didn't matter, because it never going to happen. A time travel machine is not going to be built in our lifetime. But I would start to think, "Well, what if I went back and I had the wrong money? And what if I went back and I had to foil an assassination, but I couldn't remember the dates?" And all those things that are nagging you about being a bad time traveler.

Clearly Edgar Wright has watched some "Star Trek," because these questions tend to pop up every time someone from Starfleet accidentally ends up in a different time period. His worries about the mundane concerns of time travel helped inspire him to keep thinking about the power of nostalgia, however, and that led him to "Last Night in Soho."