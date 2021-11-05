Spencer Director Pablo Larraín Wants To Knock Down The Castle Around The Fantasy Of Diana [Interview]

Diana Spencer was the perfect fairy tale princess ... until she wasn't. The "People's Princess" is the ultimate tragic figure of recent historical memory; a victim of the parasitic '90s tabloid culture, of the antiquated royal institution that raised her up and threatened to break her down, and of course, of the "fairy tale" fantasy that turned out to be so poisonous and ghastly that any illusions about the nobility of the crown died with Diana.

But so much attention has been lavished on Diana's death (to the point of ghoulishness) that it's easy to forget that beneath the glamor and the salaciousness and the tragedy, there's a flesh and blood human being. That's what Pablo Larraín's latest haunting, devastatingly gorgeous fable of a film, "Spencer," seeks to find.

"I think a lot of people can relate and see themselves in someone like Diana," Larraín told me in an interview ahead of the release of "Spencer" (out in theaters today). "How was she able to build such amount of empathy? Why, it is a very interesting question, and that's part of the question that we [asked] when we made ['Spencer']."

But Larraín rejected the idea of making a straightforward "biopic" about Diana Spencer. Like his 2016 masterwork "Jackie," "Spencer" only covers a key handful of days — in this case, the holiday weekend at Sandringham House when Diana decides to divorce Princes Charles — in which the tragic historical heroine undergoes a crisis, and "through that crisis, you get to understand that person."

"I don't think biopics are actually possible. I think they are really of a fantasy," Larraín said.

So it's fitting that the Kristen Stewart-starring "Spencer" plays out like a fantasy, a fairy tale writ as a ghost story, in which the beautiful castle comes crumbling down around the princess and all that's left is a ruined dress and bloody shoes.

I spoke with Larraín about what drew him to Diana, why "Spencer" is really a horror film, and whether he would like to complete his informal trilogy about tragical historical women walking around in fog.