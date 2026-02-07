Guillermo Del Toro's Toughest Movie To Make Was Also A Major Box Office Bomb

Directed by Guillermo del Toro, 2021's "Nightmare Alley" is the second film adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham's 1946 novel after the 1947 movie version starring Tyrone Power. It came with a wave of Oscar buzz upon its release, sporting some amazing production design, a long and twisty script, and crackerjack performances by Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett. Its director, a master stylist, always preferred the idea of his mythic tale of carnivals, murder, and hypnotists being in monochrome, so he eventually released a black and white rendition of his own take on "Nightmare Alley."

In the end, del Toro's "Nightmare Alley" received four Oscar nods (Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, and Best Production Design), but it didn't win any. Nevertheless, it has an 80% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with /Film's review declaring del Toro's carnival noir "stylish as hell."

The 2021 "Nightmare Alley" tells the story of Stanton Carlisle (Cooper), a man who, near the start of the film, is destitute and takes a job at a traveling carnival. He ends up charming one of the carnival's young performers, Molly (Rooney Mara), but his time with the carnival ultimately comes to a dark and deadly end. However, using the crowd-manipulating mentalist skills he acquired there, Stan teams up with Molly to become a star mentalist himself.

Although "Nightmare Alley" is full of blood and melodrama, it didn't draw huge crowds. Made for a sizable $60 million, del Toro's film only grossed roughly $39.6 million at the box office (and that includes ticket sales from the black-and-white version). It's a pity, too; speaking to Empire Magazine in 2021, he admitted that "Nightmare Alley" was the most difficult movie he had ever directed up to that point in his career.