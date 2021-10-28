How The Crown Helped Kristen Stewart Play Princess Diana In Spencer

The fourth season of "The Crown" had no choice but to center Diana once it caught up to the early days of her relationship with Prince Charles. Emma Corrin's empathetic performance and the enduring interest in the downfall of this royal marriage made focus on her inevitable — Princess Diana is a crucial part of the Royal Family's lasting legacy. The upcoming fifth season is expected to continue down this road, with heavy focus on the end of the couple's marriage. In its typical fashion, "The Crown" does this exploration through grand historical and often public moments, reframing them with interior detail. The fourth season dedicated episodes to the beginning of the couple's relationship, the lead-up to their wedding and famous photo-ops, like Diana's visit to the AIDS ward in Harlem. To contrast. "Spencer" dedicates its runtime to one particular weekend — one unpublicized moment in Diana's life as she endures a long, terrible holiday with the royal family.

"The Crown" certainly makes times for quiet reflection and characters revelations, but anchors itself with well-know scandals, moments and photos. Stewart was drawn to "Spencer" because it had no interest in that kind of retelling. She said:

"We're not trying to educate anyone, we're not trying to solve anything. We're also not trying to figure out whether or not we should have a monarchy. What did it feel like to be her? Think about what those nights were like, think about what those meals were like."

Stewart went on to add that the film could have centered "the dinners and opening presents and the photo ops, but they didn't. They were getting dressed, cleaning up dirty dishes, and you know, crumpled up wrapping paper." As different iterations of Diana's life are sure to persist, "Spencer" stands out for taking this haunting approach to a familiar story.

"Spencer" arrives in theaters on November 5, 2021.