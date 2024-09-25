Nicolas Cage's Favorite Movie Project Has A Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

In Michael Samoski's 2021 drama "Pig," Nicolas Cage plays a quiet, bearded recluse named Rob Feld who lives in a remote woodland cabin with his unnamed pet pig. The pig is a skilled truffle forager, and Rob makes a living selling truffles to a restaurant supplier (Alex Wolff) who occasionally drives out to his cabin. Rob clearly has a dark past, but has seemingly found peace in the woods. One night, however, Rob is attacked, and his pig is stolen. Rob has to trek into nearby Portland to retrieve his animal friend, and, we learn, confront his past.

As the film progresses, we discover that Rob had unusual connections in the world of Portland's high-end restaurateurs, and that he participated in eatery-related underground fighting rings (!). He's also still in mourning over the death of his wife years before, which was the primary impetus driving Rob to become a recluse. More than anything, though, Rob just wants his pig back — not just for the truffles, but because she has become a valued companion.

"Pig" was highly praised when it was released, and it received numerous awards from many prestigious critical bodies. On an episode of "The Late Show with Steven Colbert," Nicolas Cage announced that it was his favorite of his own movies, along with "Mandy," "Bringing Out the Dead," "Joe," and "Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call, New Orleans." (Curiously, Cage didn't list "Leaving Las Vegas," the 1995 alcoholism drama that won him an Academy Award.)

Of all of Cage's films, "Pig" also earned the second most positive notices. On Rotten Tomatoes, "Pig" has a 97% approval rating based on 275 reviews. Only his 1993 neo-noir "Red Rock West" has a higher rating at 98% (based on 41 reviews).