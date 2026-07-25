10 Best Sci-Fi TV Shows Of The '90s, Ranked

Just as there were plenty of excellent '90s sci-fi movies, the science fiction genre was also alive and well on television throughout the decade. Whether exploring the vastness of outer space or the infinite possibilities of alternate dimensions, there are plenty of '90s shows with a flair for the cosmic. The decade also saw more and more series good-naturedly poke fun at the genre, skewering its tropes in both live-action and animated sitcoms. There was something for sci-fi fans of all ages on television across the '90s, and we're highlighting the best genre shows from the decade.

From continuations of established franchises to bold, fresh takes on the genre, there was an impressive breadth of sci-fi television to choose from in putting together this list. We're also focusing on shows that were notably hitting their stride in the '90s, either retaining momentum from an '80s debut or put out a significant number of episodes during the '90s. That means, as much as we love "Futurama" and "Farscape," neither of those shows, unfortunately, were prominent enough in the '90s alone to make this list.

These are the 10 best sci-fi shows of the '90s ranked, each doing exciting things with the genre in their own way.