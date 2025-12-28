Every Stargate Spin-Off Series Ranked

The spin-off game can be a tricky one, and there's no telling which property has the potential (or is handled well enough) to become a franchise. For instance, when Roland Emmerich's 1994 sci-fi film "Stargate" dropped in 1994, few could have guessed that it would eventually become a small screen spin-off machine big enough to rival the likes of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and the One Chicago franchise.

Yet, that's exactly how things turned out for the movie. From "Stargate" rose "Stargate SG-1," the remixed and recast TV adaptation, which explored further corners of the "Stargate" universe in ways that proved enticing enough to carry the show for an impressive 10 seasons. The series constantly experimented with new concepts and characters, and admittedly, they weren't all winners. (Sorry, Sam J. Jones' Aris Boch, it just didn't work out the way it did with Claudia Black's Vala Mal Doran.) Still, the "Stargate" universe expanded efficiently enough to warrant additional films that continued the story of "SG-1" ("Stargate: The Ark of Truth" and "Stargate: Continuum," both of which premiered in 2008), a horde of documentaries and specials, and even a bunch of different games.

And then, of course, there are the spin-offs. To date, there are no fewer than four "Stargate: SG-1" offshoots, all of which have a clear connection to the original show but also explore other corners of its universe. They have their own likable casts of characters to boot, and they focus on slightly different but no less important things than Jack O'Neill's (Richard Dean Anderson) SG-1 team. It's up for debate whether any of these spin-offs are better than the original series, but they all add their own dose of flavor to the "Stargate" franchise.