Why Stargate SG-1 Didn't Bring Back Sam J. Jones As Aris Boch

"Stargate SG-1" marched out a cavalcade of fascinating characters during its 10-season existence, to the point that it could seemingly afford to introduce some extremely cool figures and never bring them back again. One such character was Aris Boch (Sam J. Jones), a bounty hunter with a memorable design and a suitably rogue backstory. Boch is a capable and powerful individual who can easily outsmart the main characters, as well as an interesting guy who quickly builds a rapport with the SG-1 team despite their initial issues.

The charismatic and witty Boch has "recurring character" written all over him, but despite this, his sole live-action appearance is in "Stargate SG-1" season 3, episode 7, "Deadman Switch." For fans who have wondered why Jones' affable bounty hunter never returned on the show despite parting with SG-1 on good terms, the series' writer-producer Robert C. Cooper has revealed the reason for the character's one-and-done fate. Here's what he said about Aris Boch in a 2022 interview with Gateworld:

"I wanted to create a Han Solo-type character who could be kind of a wildcard. Some episodes just don't turn out the way you hoped. Some characters don't kind of 'pop' the way you think they would. Compared to other situations on the show, where you can see something that really came alive — and it's really no knock against Sam, or anyone who was involved in the episode — it just didn't work as well [as I'd hoped]. I know fans liked it, and I'm glad they did. We just didn't feel it was as successful as it could have been."

