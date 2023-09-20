Ahsoka's Nightsister Mother And Captain Enoch Are Both Played By Sci-Fi Veterans

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Ahsoka."

You just never know who's going to show up in a galaxy far, far away these days. Whether it's "Cousin" Richie from "The Bear" (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) popping in to assist Cassian Andor on the Aldhani heist on "Andor" or Dr. John "J.D." Dorian from "Scrubs" (Zach Braff) playing the "Star Wars" equivalent of a MAGA supporter on "Obi-Wan Kenobi," the supporting cast of the "Star Wars" franchise is an eclectic collection of top-of-the-line character actors and fan-favorites. Sometimes, however, you might not even recognize them, as they're buried under layers of makeup or wearing a helmet the entire time. That was exactly the case on the latest episode of "Ahsoka."

Titled "Far, Far Away," the episode follows those aboard the Eye of Scion to Peridea, the extra-galactic homeworld of the Dathomiri and a planet so ancient it had fallen into myth. There, we finally got our much-ballyhooed introduction to the live-action Grand Admiral Thrawn, with Lars Mikkelsen reprising his role from the animated series "Star Wars Rebels." Since his defeat at Ezra Bridger's hands (well, that and the tendrils of the purrgil whom he called to his aid through the Force) during the Battle of Lothal in the "Rebels" finale, Thrawn has clearly gained a new appreciation for the Force and all its mysteries. As such, he's now aligned himself with the "Great Mother" and Nightsister Klothow and the other Witches of Dathomir on Peridea, giving him a shiny new weapon in his arsenal to go with his (dwindled but still deadly) army of night troopers led by Captain Enoch.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, "Star Wars" just quietly added two more celebrated sci-fi veterans to its ranks with Claudia Black and Wes Chatham (who play Klothow and Enoch, respectively).