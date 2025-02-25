Stargate SG-1's Original Plans For Vala, According To Claudia Black

Vala Mal Doran was a human with a Goa'uld background who first appeared in the season 8 episode of "Stargate SG-1" entitled "Prometheus Unbound." She then returned in a recurring capacity for season 9. In an interview with GateWorld during that ninth season, Claudia Black spoke about her return, saying, "I'm surprised to be able to walk onto a set and feel so comfortable." The former "Farscape" actress praised the "social aspects" of being on-set and recalled how the crew even told her that she would most likely be back after her character survived the events of "Prometheus Unbound."

According to the Australian actress, whose character ultimately went on to become part of the main cast in season 10, her initial debut on the show was shaky at best. In fact, she revealed that she didn't even think she'd be able to appear in "Prometheus Unbound" due to her commitments to "Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars," which was shooting in Australia close to the time she was due to appear on "SG-1" over in Canada. As Black explained:

"It was just lucky timing that I finished my post-syncs for 'Peacekeeper Wars' in time to get on the plane with two days notice and get the Canadian work permit and get here. Well, it was lucky the Canadian government is very kind to Australians and they expedite the process because we're part of the commonwealth."

Black added that "Prometheus Unbound" was supposed to be what she deemed a "bottle episode," which she described as an episode with a "contained budget, nothing off-world, no expensive locations" and "just something that was character-based." Black continued, "I liked that when I first read it, that it was just self-contained story, that I wouldn't have to get used to the whole world straight-away, and be overwhelmed by it, potentially. Of course, Black would have to get used to the whole world when she returned for her six-episode arc in season 9.