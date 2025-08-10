The television spin-off is a tricky venture to pull off. Planned or not, the writers must create an interesting character that audiences want to invest in, and the actors have to have enough charisma to bring the roles to life. The pressure is even higher if that job rests on one actor. Once the spin-off hits the air, actors and crew have to work to make the series at least as good as the parent show. This is where many spin-offs fail. However, there are a select few who rose to not only the same level as their original shows, but a step above.

On this list, we won't be including shows that are arguably as good as their predecessors, such as "Better Call Saul," "Batman Beyond," or "House of the Dragon." Instead, this list celebrates the TV shows that truly transcended their pilot projects, either in quality or popularity.

Here are 12 spin-offs that are better than the original series.