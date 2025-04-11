NCIS: Origins Cast Guide: Every Major New And Returning Character

Lala Dominguez (Mariel Molino) is arguably the most interesting addition to the canon's new characters. She's Leroy Jethro Gibbs' partner and potential love interest, as the series establishes that there is some chemistry between them. Lala also has one of the most emotional arcs in season 1, as she's forced to contend with everything from workplace sexism to relationship woes.

"NCIS: Origins" also introduces Mary Jo (Tyla Abercrumbie), the agency's self-described head secretary. She's one of the most respected people in the office, as the agents can rely on her for support whenever they need her, but she isn't afraid to be brutally honest with them either. Gail Price (Marisa Baram) also serves as an NSI secretary.

Meanwhile, Randy Randolf (Caleb Foote) is the NSI's golden boy agent, while JJ Henneberry (Aaron Wilton) and Carl Loughlin (Matthew Henerson) also operate out in the field. The agents additionally answer to Cliff Wheeler (Patrick Fischler), who is the office's big boss. Other members of the ensemble include Tish Kwa'la (Tonantzin Carmelo ), who has a romantic history with Mike Franks, and Woody Browne (Bobby Moynihan), the NSI office's forensics guy. What's more, Woody often works alongside Philip Elertson (Ely Henry), who specializes in chemicals.

Of course, no NSI agency would be complete without forensics and evidence pros. Chief Medical Examiner Témet Téngalkat (Julian Black Antelope) and Lenora Friedman (Lori Petty), an assistant in the same field, deal with the former tasks. Meanwhile, Evidence Custodians Richard Kowalski (Michael Harney) and Herm Daniels (Daniel Bellomy) are in charge of the record keeping. Overall, "NCIS: Origins" boasts a robust team of professionals, all of whom bring their own quirks and personalities to the story, and they'll probably be joined by more regulars in season 2.