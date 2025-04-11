NCIS: Origins Cast Guide: Every Major New And Returning Character
"NCIS: Origins" is a change of pace for CBS' long-running procedural franchise. As demonstrated by shows like the canceled "NCIS: New Orleans" and the short-lived "NCIS: Hawaii," the saga previously set its spin-offs in the present day but changed up the locations, leaving the door open to some exciting crossovers. "Origins," on the other hand, travels back to the 1990s and focuses on the Naval Crime Investigative Service agency during a time when some familiar characters were still rising through the ranks — and dealing with some serious personal drama outside of work.
The prequel aspect of the show allows "NCIS: Origins" to answer some long-lingering questions fans of the property have been asking for years, such as what actually happened to Leroy Jethro Gibbs' wife and daughter prior to "NCIS" and why he came up with some of his famous rules. Otherwise, "NCIS: Origins" is business as usual, with each episode centering around a criminal case that gets solved by a group of talented Naval Service Investigation (NSI) agents. With that in mind, let's look at all of the main characters who are responsible for catching the bad guys.
The familiar NCIS characters who appear in Origins
"NCIS: Origins" features several younger versions of characters who've graced the franchise throughout the years, with the most notable being Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Mark Harmon serves as the narrator and appears as present-day Gibbs during a couple of scenes in season 1, but Austin Stowell portrays the agent in the 1990s. His old man, Jackson Gibbs (Robert Taylor), also appears on "NCIS: Origins," mainly to show concern for his son's mental health following the deaths of his wife and daughter.
Elsewhere, Kyle Schmid plays Gibbs' no-nonsense, mustache-rockin' mentor Mike Franks, the character Muse Watson brought to life in the main "NCIS" series all those years ago. His partner, Vera Strickland (Diany Rodriguez), also has a meaningful role in the prequel despite having only appeared in a single episode of "NCIS" back in season 11.
Rounding out the group of familiar faces is FBI agent Tobias Fornell, a recurring character portrayed by Joe Spano on "NCIS." In "Origins" season 1, Lucas Dixon plays a younger version of the agent, and his inclusion allows the property to clear up some major plot holes about his and Gibbs' relationship.
NCIS: Origins introduces new characters to the canon
Lala Dominguez (Mariel Molino) is arguably the most interesting addition to the canon's new characters. She's Leroy Jethro Gibbs' partner and potential love interest, as the series establishes that there is some chemistry between them. Lala also has one of the most emotional arcs in season 1, as she's forced to contend with everything from workplace sexism to relationship woes.
"NCIS: Origins" also introduces Mary Jo (Tyla Abercrumbie), the agency's self-described head secretary. She's one of the most respected people in the office, as the agents can rely on her for support whenever they need her, but she isn't afraid to be brutally honest with them either. Gail Price (Marisa Baram) also serves as an NSI secretary.
Meanwhile, Randy Randolf (Caleb Foote) is the NSI's golden boy agent, while JJ Henneberry (Aaron Wilton) and Carl Loughlin (Matthew Henerson) also operate out in the field. The agents additionally answer to Cliff Wheeler (Patrick Fischler), who is the office's big boss. Other members of the ensemble include Tish Kwa'la (Tonantzin Carmelo ), who has a romantic history with Mike Franks, and Woody Browne (Bobby Moynihan), the NSI office's forensics guy. What's more, Woody often works alongside Philip Elertson (Ely Henry), who specializes in chemicals.
Of course, no NSI agency would be complete without forensics and evidence pros. Chief Medical Examiner Témet Téngalkat (Julian Black Antelope) and Lenora Friedman (Lori Petty), an assistant in the same field, deal with the former tasks. Meanwhile, Evidence Custodians Richard Kowalski (Michael Harney) and Herm Daniels (Daniel Bellomy) are in charge of the record keeping. Overall, "NCIS: Origins" boasts a robust team of professionals, all of whom bring their own quirks and personalities to the story, and they'll probably be joined by more regulars in season 2.