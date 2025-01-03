Why CBS Canceled NCIS: Hawaii

The "NCIS" franchise has said goodbye to some beloved shows in recent years. In 2023, "NCIS: Los Angeles" ended after 14 seasons and 322 episodes, which is a great run for any TV show. Unfortunately, "NCIS: Hawaii" didn't experience the same longevity, as it was sent to the chopping block after three seasons in 2024. What's more, it never got the chance to deliver an all-time great series finale as no one expected it to be canceled, so it bowed out with a frustrating cliffhanger. So, why did CBS decide to cancel the series?

As documented by Variety, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach revealed that "NCIS: Hawaii" was canceled for a variety of reasons, with factors such as the Hollywood SAG-AFTRA strike and a desire to freshen things up among them. Here's what she had to say:

"Everything came back [from the Hollywood strikes] really strong, but ultimately we have to look at the cohesiveness of the schedule flow. We have to evaluate the financials and the performance overall, and we make tough decisions."

"NCIS: Hawaii" season 3 boasted some strong ratings, with the show averaging over 5 million viewers most weeks. Unfortunately, solid ratings weren't enough to save it, and other hit shows were sent packing alongside the popular procedural.