What Happened To Gibbs' Wife & Daughter On NCIS

If you didn't remember Gibbs' wife Shannon (played by Darby Stanchfield in the original series) before tuning into "NCIS: Origins," that's probably because he had four of them before the 22-season long series even started. Shannon was the first, most beloved, and the only one he didn't divorce. After her came Diane (Melinda McGraw), an IRS investigator who gets killed in season 12; Rebecca (Jeri Ryan), who cheated on him; and Stephanie (Kathleen York), whose marriage to Gibbs was brief. Before all of them came Shannon, who's portrayed in flashbacks in the glowy way only ethereal dead wives of TV cops can be. She was mother to Kelly (played by various actors), but the pair died in an auto accident when Kelly was just eight years old.

The accident took place in 1991, and a season 3 "NCIS" episode revealed that "accident" may not be the best word for what happened to the pair. In the two-part season finale "Hiatus," Gibbs develops a bad case of amnesia that leaves him convinced he's fresh out of Desert Storm. It also gives him flashbacks to life with the wife and daughter he rarely talks about, who we learn were killed after their driver was assassinated in an attempt to stop Shannon from testifying as a witness to a shooting. The driver's death caused the car to crash, and the man responsible was the same guy who Shannon saw shoot a man before: Pedro Hernandez (Thomas Rosales Jr.), a cartel drug dealer.

At one point during "NCIS," the organization's files had Hernandez marked down as a wanted man who had never been caught, but members of Gibbs' team eventually found out that he was killed in an apparent "execution-style" killing. Forensics expert Abby (Pauley Perrette, who left the show in season 15) ultimately discovered that the most logical theory about his death didn't match the official records at all. Long story short, it turned out that Gibbs went to Mexico after his family was killed, tracked down Hernandez, and shot him. The show later revealed that Gibbs was haunted by his choice to seek revenge but felt it was necessary. In season 16, decades after he killed Hernandez, Gibbs finally told the truth about what happened.