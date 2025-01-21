Why Mark Harmon's Gibbs Left NCIS

As previously mentioned, Mark Harmon never completely left "NCIS." At the time, both the actor and the show's creators felt that Leroy Jethro Gibbs' story had reached its natural end, but Harmon's behind-the-scenes role ensures that he's still involved in the development of the series.

"I always paid attention to the writing room on that show creatively," the actor told Parade, commenting on his decision to leave "NCIS" in 2024. "It wasn't so much a decision to leave as it was maybe just the right timing to push away a little bit," he explained, adding that he knew the show would go on since "NCIS" is bigger than any one actor.

What's more, parting ways with the long-running crime drama afforded Harmon more time to expand his artistic repertoire. In 2023, he co-authored "Ghosts of Honolulu: A Japanese Spy, A Japanese American Spy Hunter, and the Untold Story of Pearl Harbor," which chronicles historical accounts of real-life espionage and naval intelligence. In a way, it's a perfect companion piece to the subject matter often explored on "NCIS."

Fans will be pleased to know that Harmon remains part of the fabric of the universe that turned him into a mainstay of network television. At the same time, a desire to cut back on his professional commitments was a motivating factor in his decision to step back from "NCIS."