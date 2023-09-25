David McCallum, Star Of The Man From UNCLE, Has Died At 90

David McCallum, the man who brought the sexy to NBC's swinging 1960s superspy series "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." and enjoyed an unexpected career resurgence via CBS' long-running procedural "NCIS," has, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, passed away of natural causes at the age of 90.

Although his character Illya Kuryakin was a Russian agent in "The Man from U.N.C.L.E.," the Scottish McCallum imbued the show with a British Mod-era cool that mashed up Sean Connery's finely tailored James Bond with the youthful insouciance of The Beatles. This wasn't by design. "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." was conceived as a vehicle for Robert Vaughn, but it's impossible to imagine the show gaining global traction with his cucumber-cool (occasionally frigid) American agent Napoleon Solo. To be sure, Vaughn had "it." He got the best character arc in John Sturges' "The Magnificent Seven," and died a hero's death. But Vaughn wasn't Connery. You didn't sense anyone really wanted to go to bed with him.

But McCallum? Blond, chiseled, and imperturbable, he was sex on the proverbial stick. He wasn't Connery either, but he wasn't trying to be. The costumer who first slipped the man into a turtleneck must've lost consciousness (and, upon coming to, asked for the biggest below-the-line raise in industry history at the time). The man also had "it."

The problem for McCallum was how to follow up a character as staggeringly suave as Kuryakin?