Why CBS Canceled NCIS: New Orleans

The "NCIS" franchise is amongst the most successful in the history of television. The flagship show is still going today after 22 seasons and is rapidly approaching 500 episodes. Created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, it's rivaled only by the monster that is "Law & Order" as far as long-running prime time shows go. More than the show itself, "NCIS" is the gift that keeps on giving as it has spawned several very successful spin-offs, most notably "NCIS: New Orleans." That series, which premiered in 2014, had a stellar run that anyone who creates a show could only dream of. Still, even very good things must come to an end. But why did this beloved show have to end?

"NCIS: New Orleans" ended its seven-season run in May 2021 after CBS decided to cancel the crime drama set in the Big Easy. The network decided to cancel the show as filming on season 7 was underway, which meant that the creators were able to give Agent Dwayne Pride and the gang a proper send-off. Per TVInsider, the cast and crew were alerted to the decision in February 2021. Though they were able to adjust and give the show a proper ending, that didn't make it any less painful. As executive producer Jan Nash put it at the time:

"It was painful, but it was a blessing to have enough time to make adjustments and a finale that feels very true to New Orleans."

All told, the show ran for seven seasons and 155 episodes, which is a mark few shows (let alone spin-offs) will ever touch. That's getting into "Star Trek: The Next Generation" territory. Still, fans at the time wondered why CBS was letting the show go. "I don't understand why NCIS New Orleans was canceled," one fan asked on Twitter as the series finale approached. Another pleaded directly with lead star Scott Bakula saying, "I don't know how to save NCIS New Orleans but I don't want the show to ever end! I don't want NCIS New Orleans to be canceled!"