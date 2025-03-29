15 Famous Actors Whose Careers Started On Law & Order

There was a time not so long ago when a guest spot on "Law & Order" was a rite of passage for any up-and-coming actor. You could hardly find an actor in the greater New York metropolitan area who didn't have a credit on the popular procedural to their name. Honestly, it makes sense why it would serve as such a great launching pad: Each episode required an entirely new cast of supporting players, often of all ages and backgrounds, creating lots of opportunities for aspiring actors to get some screen time.

Advertisement

While "Law & Order" often had costar roles available, who were basically the leads for that given week, often getting the meatiest material, there were also plenty of "under-five" parts (as in, roles that had five or fewer lines of dialogue) for newbies to cut their teeth on. Like the guy who gets questioned while unloading boxes down at the pier, that kind of thing. So obviously, over the course of the many years that "Law & Order" and its many spinoffs have been on the air, it only makes sense that some of their guest stars would end up making it big in the industry. Here are some of the most famous actors who got their start on "Law & Order."