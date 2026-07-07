5 X-Men Characters Obsession Star Inde Navarette Could Play In The MCU

"X-Men '97" is back for Season 2, and you might have missed a connection between the series and 2026's biggest Hollywood success story, "Obsession." Michael Johnston, who played the wishy-washy lead (not hero) Bear in "Obsession," is also the voice of the young Nathan Summers on "X-Men '97." Now, word is spreading that one of his co-stars may be joining the X-Men, too.

Inde Navarette, who plays Bear's crush Nikki Freeman and is transformed by his wish for her to love him, is the undisputed breakout performance of "Obsession." There's her expressive facial acting, with frowns and smiles horrifying equal measure; the way "Freaky Nikki" moves like something unsure of how to be human; her screaming when anything gets in the way of her new fixation on Bear; Navarette swings for the fences in every scene and lands a perfect home run streak.

After "Obsession," the door is wide open for Navarette to fulfill her wildest acting dreams. She elaborated on what some of those are in a new interview with Nylon. She wants to star in an action movie, and is also interested in appearing in an adaptation of Rebecca Yarros' romantasy "Fourth Wing" book series. (Incidentally, /Film thinks Navarette would be perfect for the books' lead Violet Sorrengail.) One of the filmmakers she's met with? Jake Schreier, who is directing the upcoming "X-Men" reboot.

Marvel Studios assuredly plans the X-Men to be their new backbone post "Avengers: Secret Wars." Casting Navarette would be a coup for that. So who should she play? If there's one superhero franchise that has lots of compelling women to choose from, it's "X-Men." We broke down some X-Men roles we think Navarette would be perfect for.