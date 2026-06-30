5 Actors Who Could Play Violet Sorrengail In Amazon's Fourth Wing TV Series

A mash-up of long-standing genres called "romantasy" has been overtaking the publishing industry for some time now, and a lot of these popular novel series are getting some high-profile adaptations. "Fourth Wing," the first book in the "Empyrean" series by Rebecca Yarros, is no exception; in May 2026, Deadline reported that Amazon is developing a TV adaptation, with recently minted Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan attached as an executive producer.

This is, obviously, unbelievable news for fans of "Fourth Wing," which is set primarily at Basgiath War College and centers around protagonist Violet Sorrengail, a young woman whose mother insisted that she attend the college to learn to become a fierce dragonrider who's ready to fight. Violet, who prefers books to battles and hoped to join the Scribe Quadrant at Basgiath but ends up in the Riders Quadrant alongside her newfound rival Xaden Riorson, is quite a bit smaller and slighter than many of her cohorts, but she still proves to be a pretty talented dragonrider; in fact, she finds herself bonded with not one but two dragons. After joining the titular Fourth Wing of the quadrant, Violet bonds to two dragons — Tairneanach, whom she calls "Taim," and Andarnaurram, or "Andarna," the first of whom is huge and physically imposing and the second of whom is slender, golden, and quick.

So who's going to play Violet in the "Fourth Wing" TV series? As of this writing, we don't know ... so we're going to guess. From a beloved "Mad Men" veteran to one of the biggest breakout stars of 2026, here are five actors who would make a great Violet Sorrengail.