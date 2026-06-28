Obsession Star Inde Navarrette Starred In The Final Season Of A Controversial Netflix Series

The 2017 Netflix teen soap opera "13 Reasons Why," on paper, looked to be America's answer to Canada's famed "Degrassi" series. The series was based on a 2007 YA novel by Jay Asher, and concerned the fate and motivations of a teenager named Hannah Baker after she took her own life. Hannah, before her passing, recorded seven full-length audio cassettes detailing her 13 reasons why she did it, and the people she felt were responsible for her decision. Each person cited was to listen to the tapes and then pass them on to the next person. Hannah was the narrator of the novel, as was a character named Clay, a classmate of Hannah's and the ninth person in line.

The subject matter is rather intense, and the book, according to the American Library Association, was one of the most banned books of its era. It's still behind Dav Pilkey's "Captain Underpants" series, however, so who is to say why books are banned?

The 2017 TV series is no less intense in its premise. Hannah is played by Katherine Langford, and Clay is played by Dylan Minnette, and it likewise follows Hannah's collection of audiocassettes after she takes her own life. The rest of the show is a broad ensemble of up-and-coming actors, including Inde Navarrette, who recently came into the public eye for her demonic performance as Nikki in the hit film "Obsession." Navarrette didn't join the show until its fourth and final season in 2020.

"13 Reasons Why" courted controversy, as it featured bleak depictions of depression, suicide, bullying, and sexual assault. The New York Times even reported on the show's rough content, and there was some concern that the series might inspire viewers to self-harm. Netflix eventually edited down the suicide scene.