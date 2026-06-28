Obsession Star Inde Navarrette Starred In The Final Season Of A Controversial Netflix Series
The 2017 Netflix teen soap opera "13 Reasons Why," on paper, looked to be America's answer to Canada's famed "Degrassi" series. The series was based on a 2007 YA novel by Jay Asher, and concerned the fate and motivations of a teenager named Hannah Baker after she took her own life. Hannah, before her passing, recorded seven full-length audio cassettes detailing her 13 reasons why she did it, and the people she felt were responsible for her decision. Each person cited was to listen to the tapes and then pass them on to the next person. Hannah was the narrator of the novel, as was a character named Clay, a classmate of Hannah's and the ninth person in line.
The subject matter is rather intense, and the book, according to the American Library Association, was one of the most banned books of its era. It's still behind Dav Pilkey's "Captain Underpants" series, however, so who is to say why books are banned?
The 2017 TV series is no less intense in its premise. Hannah is played by Katherine Langford, and Clay is played by Dylan Minnette, and it likewise follows Hannah's collection of audiocassettes after she takes her own life. The rest of the show is a broad ensemble of up-and-coming actors, including Inde Navarrette, who recently came into the public eye for her demonic performance as Nikki in the hit film "Obsession." Navarrette didn't join the show until its fourth and final season in 2020.
"13 Reasons Why" courted controversy, as it featured bleak depictions of depression, suicide, bullying, and sexual assault. The New York Times even reported on the show's rough content, and there was some concern that the series might inspire viewers to self-harm. Netflix eventually edited down the suicide scene.
Inde Navarrette played the character of Estela in Season 4 of 13 Reasons Why
Estela was the younger sister of Monty (Timothy Granaderos), a recurring character in the show's first two seasons who became a lead in the third. Monty is the school bully who hails from an abusive household, ruled by his awful father (Marcus DeAnda). Monty, we learn, is in the closet and tries to hide his attraction to Winston (Deaken Bluman). Monty ends up sexually assaulting the beleaguered Tyler (Devon Druid) and going to prison. After Monty is in prison, his sister Estela forms a bond with Tyler, and they go to the prom together. See what I mean about this show being a controversial soap opera?
Fans of "13 Reasons Why" didn't seem too keen on Estela, and a Reddit thread pondered why the showrunners chose to add her to the ensemble. Monty had a heretofore unknown younger sister, but the series didn't explore Estela and Monty's relationship in any notable way. Some viewers felt that she was just added to up the "suspect count," as it were, making it seem like she might be at the heart of the show's larger mysteries. Oh right. A character named Bryce (Justin Prentice) is murdered at the start of the show's third season, with the main character Clay being the prime suspect. Bryce was a popular rich kid, but was guilty of multiple terrible crimes of his own. Bryce's killer is eventually revealed, but not until the show's fourth season.
It should be noted that "13 Reasons Why" came before the debut of HBO's J.D. series "Euphoria," so there was definitely something in the water, drawing show creators to extremely troubled teens.
Inde Navarrette's career up to Obsession
Inde Navarette, 21, is now very much in the public eye thanks to the success of "Obsession," a movie that has made over $339 million on a $750,000 budget. Navarette got her start in 2018, when she was still a teenager, and appeared in the little-seen 2019 Snapchat sitcom "Denton's Death Date." The following year, she became involved in "13 Reasons Why," and it's refreshing to see a teen character being played by a teen actress.
Navarrette's big break came in 2021, when she landed the role of Sarah Cortez on the pioneering superhero series "Superman & Lois." That was the CW series with Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane. Sarah, the ill-behaved daughter of the show's fire chief, appeared in 47 of the show's 53 episodes. "Superman & Lois" was likely what led Navarrette into more feature films, including the 2025 thriller "Trap House" with Dave Bautista, and the low-budget horror movie "Obsession." No one could have predicted that "Obsession" would become the phenomenon that it did.
Navarrette is in an enviable position in her career. Not only was "Obsession" a hit, but she was excellent as Nikki, and there was a specific process to find the perfect actress for the role. One can only imagine the calls that the young actress now has to field, offering her high-profile jobs and other leading roles in big projects. The world is, in 2026, her oyster. Time will tell where her career will lead.