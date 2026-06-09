How Sophie Thatcher Feels About Being Fancast As Rogue In Marvel's X-Men

The world is Sophie Thatcher's oyster. The actress is the lead of Nicolas Winding Refn's new thriller, "Her Private Hell," premiering worldwide this July, and later this year she's returning for the final season of "Yellowjackets." Thatcher made herself into the "Yellowjackets" MVP as the grunge-punk-turned-wilderness queen Natalie Scatorccio.

Thatcher discussed saying goodbye to her breakout role and the new freedom it will bring her on the latest episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, hosted by Josh Horowitz. "Instead of half a year, or a couple of months, I have a whole year to do weird projects, and take a lot of swings, and do that, and not just choose like, two movies a year and then 'Yellowjackets,'" Thatcher said of her future plans. She's been pigeonholed by some as a scream queen, not only for "Yellowjackets" but also for starring in the horror movies "The Boogeyman," "Heretic," and "Companion." However, Thatcher has rejected this label (per Teen Vogue), and her upcoming projects show that.

She's starring in the sugar-baby comedy "Peaches" and has booked a role in the witch-hunt historical thriller "Cavendish" and the sci-fi film "Plugged In" with director Jennifer Kent ("The Babadook"). Some of Thatcher's fans are also pulling for her to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the X-Men favorite, Rogue. It hasn't been officially rumored that Marvel Studios is looking at Thatcher to play Rogue, as it has with some other actresses (Margaret Qualley and Odessa A'zion), but fans are trying to make it reality.

This fancast has prompted a lot of fan art (and, regrettably, AI slop) featuring Rogue with Thatcher's face. On "Happy Sad Confused," Thatcher revealed that she has seen some of this fan art and said she found it "interesting." But what would it take to make Thatcher actually suit up for "X-Men"?