X-Men '97 Season 2 Episode 4's Post-Credits Scene Features Two Avengers Cameos

This article contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 2, Episode 4 "Rise of Apocalypse Part II."

While "X-Men '97" never loses focus on the mutants' side of the Marvel Universe, it has peppered in some notable cameos. The biggest guest in "X-Men '97" Season 1 was definitely Captain America (Josh Keaton). In Episode 7 "Bright Eyes," Cap showed up to butt heads with Rogue (Lenore Zann), who was seeking vengeance after Gambit's death in the Genoshan genocide.

Cap had actually shown up in the original "X-Men" animated series; the episode "Old Soldiers" showed how he once teamed up with Wolverine (Cal Dodd) during World War 2. By 1997, Cap has evidently been defrosted and is leading the Avengers. In the Season 1 finale "Tolerance Is Extinction," he's briefly shown guarding the U.S. presidential bunker alongside Iron Man.

Most of "Rise of Apocalypse" is set in the distant past, showing how Egyptian mutant En Sabah Nur (Adetokumboh M'Cormack) becomes "the rocks of the eternal shore," Apocalypse (Ross Marquand). But after the credits roll, the episode returns to the present and reunites Cap with Wolverine, and he's brought another Avenger with him: Black Widow (Lake Bell, reprising her role from "What If...?").

Black Widow is in her '80s-'90s costume, a full black jumpsuit and short hair. This evokes the famous Jim Lee-drawn cover of "Uncanny X-Men" #268 featuring Wolverine, Captain America, and Black Widow together.

Marvel Comics

But should fans expect the team-up to carry over into "X-Men '97" Season 2 Episode 5, "Weapon X, Lies, and DVD"? Cap and Widow pass off files labeled "Weapon X" to Logan, the shadowy organization that gave Wolverine his adamantium skeleton. Both Steve and Natasha try to dissuade Logan from going after Weapon X alone, but he reassures them he has back-up.