X-Men '97 Just Gifted Fans Another Unexpected Avengers Cameo

"X-Men '97" has been a dream come true, delivering an even more mature, bold version of the original '90s animated series. Like its predecessor, it directly adapts comic book story arcs, with this show in particular choosing some rather bleak ones.

The season lured us in with the promise of fun nostalgia before shattering that notion with one of the darkest moments in the entire Marvel Studios history with the genocide of mutants in Genosha. This changed everything for the show and for the characters, challenging the very notion of the X-Men, what they stand for, and the legacy of Charles Xavier's work.

But it hasn't all been world-ending threats, the show still has the kind of interpersonal soapy drama fans have always loved from the original. We've got Rogue and (the late) Gambit, Cyclops and the two Jean Greys, with each character in the ensemble getting a chance to shine. Even Morph, who had the misfortune of dying in the very first episode of the original "X-Men: The Animated Series," before returning from the dead as a minion of Mister Sinister.

The new show has been an abundance of Morph goodness, from acknowledging Morph's they/them pronouns to giving us so many different cool morph transformations – including some big characters like Quicksilver. Now, Morph goes to the big leagues, giving us a smashing Avenger cameo: The Hulk.