The Marvels Ending Explained: Let The Sunshine In

Welcome back, one and all, to the latest episode of the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Perhaps that should read "latest issue," given the way the MCU's output so closely resembles the way Marvel Comics (and most ongoing superhero and non-superhero comics titles in general) tell a long, sprawling, and occasionally coherent story over numerous installments and a great number of years. In any case, the prospect of watching a new MCU movie (or Disney+ series, as the case may be) has become increasingly more daunting than it used to be, with characters and continuity piling up like so much unfinished homework.

Fortunately, director and co-writer Nia DaCosta is a sturdy, responsible filmmaker, and thus her first foray into the MCU, "The Marvels," never allows itself to become too overcomplicated. While the film features the big-screen debuts of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who was introduced in "WandaVision," and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who first premiered in her own series, "Ms. Marvel," the film is largely a sequel to 2019's "Captain Marvel," with Brie Larson once again playing Carol Danvers.

Rather than simply picking up disparate threads left dangling by all these various MCU projects, "The Marvels" smartly tells its own story, weaving in elements here and there and not worrying about the rest. Fittingly for such a busy franchise, it's a movie about the weight of responsibility, the futility of complete retribution, and accepting help when it's offered — whether that help comes from new friends or, y'know, cats with tentacles.