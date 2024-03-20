All The Mutants Morph Changes Into Throughout X-Men '97

One of the best things about the X-Men is the vast roster of characters that allow a myriad of people to see themselves as a member of the mutant superhero team. But if you were a kid who wanted to be all of the mutants, you may have gravitated towards Morph, the shapeshifter who could temporarily take on the appearance and superpowers of any other mutant out there. During my childhood years, there was many an argument about who would get the honor of pretending to be Morph on the playground.

Even though Morph (originally voiced by Ron Rubin) seemed to meet his maker in the first episode of the original "X-Men: The Animated Series," the character eventually returned from his presumed grave, albeit under the influence of the villain Mr. Sinister. Morph used his shapeshifting abilities to create chaos among the X-Men on many occasions, but thankfully, he was only acting on Mr. Sinister's behalf because of a forced split in his personality. Morph came back to the X-Men and became one of the good guys again, but he still struggled with the trauma of his death, scared of the Sentinels who sent him to his demise. He eventually overcame those fears and helped defeat the Sentinel-creating Master Mold, though he felt he wasn't quite ready for all the heroics.

At the end of the original run of "X-Men," Morph used his powers to help in a pivotal way: impersonating Professor X after he was shot by Henry Gyrich, imploring mutantkind not to seek revenge against humanity because of the act of one man. As "X-Men '97" picks up, he's back to being an integral part of the team (voiced by J.P. Karliak now), complete with plenty of shapeshifting, whether it's in the middle of a big action sequence or just to mess with his mutant buddies. As "X-Men '97" unfurls, we're going to keep track of all the mutants Morph changes into throughout the series. So let's start the checklist!