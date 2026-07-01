Avengers: Doomsday Promotional Artwork Offers Best Look Yet At Robert Downey Jr. As Doctor Doom
Despite the fact that Marvel Studios teased the forthcoming arrival of "Avengers: Doomsday" with multiple teasers featuring the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, the continued presence of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, a meeting between Black Panther and the Fantastic Four, and the struggle of 20th Century Fox's X-Men, we've yet to get an official glimpse at Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom (besides seeing his back in "Fantastic Four: First Steps"). But that changes today.
Though no footage or official stills have arrived from the "Avengers" sequel, promotional artwork for the inevitable Marvel movie merchandise has started to make its way online. For big blockbusters with memorabilia potential, it's often the merchandise that ends up giving fans their first look at various character designs, and such is the case with the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Doctor Doom.
Courtesy of a MenKind (via ComicBookMovie.com), a pre-order page is showing off an "Avengers: Doomsday" advent calendar filled with socks inspired by characters in the movie. The box with all the socks prominently features Doctor Doom, as you can see above, and the villain also gets his own pair of socks in the collection too (which you can see below). The artwork is actually the same as a Doctor Doom image revealed last year at a Disney merchandise expo in China, but this gives us a full body shot and a glimpse at other characters too.
Put your feet inside Doctor Doom
Normally, one might be cautious about promotional art for upcoming movies, because they're not always reflective of the final design of certain characters, or they can occasionally take inspiration from previously existing versions of characters from comics and whatnot. But as you can clearly see on the box, there's also imagery of The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Cyclops (James Marsden), Sam Wilson as Captain America (Anthony Mackie), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth).
While there's not much else to glean from the rest of the socks in the calendar (which include some little logos as well as character suits for Reed Richards and Captain America), it might provide a hint as to who the most prominent and important characters are in the story. Obviously, everyone in the teaser trailers will have a big part to play, but perhaps these are the characters that "Avengers: Doomsday" will focus on the most.
For those curious, there is another new image circulating from promo art out there, but it just gives us a different angle in illustrated form:
New promo art for 'Avengers: Doomsday' gives us a new look at Doctor Doom. pic.twitter.com/e8xS2HDxri
— The MCU Den (@mcu_den) July 1, 2026
With San Diego Comic-Con and the release of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" right around the corner, we can likely expect a new trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday" sometime soon, and we're bound to get more sneak peeks by way of various pieces of promotional art, so stay tuned.