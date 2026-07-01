Avengers: Doomsday Promotional Artwork Offers Best Look Yet At Robert Downey Jr. As Doctor Doom

Normally, one might be cautious about promotional art for upcoming movies, because they're not always reflective of the final design of certain characters, or they can occasionally take inspiration from previously existing versions of characters from comics and whatnot. But as you can clearly see on the box, there's also imagery of The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Cyclops (James Marsden), Sam Wilson as Captain America (Anthony Mackie), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

While there's not much else to glean from the rest of the socks in the calendar (which include some little logos as well as character suits for Reed Richards and Captain America), it might provide a hint as to who the most prominent and important characters are in the story. Obviously, everyone in the teaser trailers will have a big part to play, but perhaps these are the characters that "Avengers: Doomsday" will focus on the most.

For those curious, there is another new image circulating from promo art out there, but it just gives us a different angle in illustrated form:

New promo art for 'Avengers: Doomsday' gives us a new look at Doctor Doom. pic.twitter.com/e8xS2HDxri — The MCU Den (@mcu_den) July 1, 2026

With San Diego Comic-Con and the release of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" right around the corner, we can likely expect a new trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday" sometime soon, and we're bound to get more sneak peeks by way of various pieces of promotional art, so stay tuned.