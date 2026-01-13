Marvel's Fourth Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Unites Black Panther & Fantastic Four Characters

My apologies, make that King M'Baku. For those who need a refresher, the sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (which came out all the way back in November 2022 — so, basically, a lifetime ago) not only had Shuri take up the mantle of Wakanda's defender in the wake of the tragic death of her brother, T'Challa (the late, great Chadwick Boseman), but it also ended with M'Baku issuing a challenge for the Wakandan throne while Shuri was away grieving her sibling and growing more heart-shaped herbs to ensure her country's future. Well, it would seem that this ploy worked out for everyone's favorite Jabari warrior, as the latest "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer has him introducing himself to Ben as the one and only "King M'Baku of Wakanda."

Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown and all that jazz, though. As this teaser quietly reminds us, "Wakanda Forever" saw Wakanda striking an alliance with the underwater kingdom of Talokan and its own ruler, Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), but who knows how long this all-too-fragile peace will last between the two civilizations. On the other hand, the impending multiversal threat of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom (who has yet to make his proper entrance despite being glimpsed from behind in the post-credits scene for "First Steps") may be enough to ensure that cooler heads prevail for the time being when it comes to Wakanda and Talokan.

As for how, exactly, the Fantastic Four find their way from their corner of the multiverse to Earth-616 for this meeting with the Wakandans (as was previously hinted at during the credits for "Thunderbolts*")? That mystery will have to be unraveled another day as the countdown continues to "Avengers: Doomsday" hitting theaters on December 18, 2026.