The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Newhart

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Newhart" remains one of the best sitcoms of the 1980s, which is impressive considering Bob Newhart had just finished six seasons of his hugely popular sitcom "The Bob Newhart Show." That series went off the air in 1978, but as Newhart noted during a 2018 panel (via The Hollywood Reporter), "I was coming back to television because I loved it." He found inspiration in the lobby of a hotel in which he was staying. "I realized how similar a hotel was to what 'The Bob Newhart Show' had been," he recalled. "The patients were the guests at the hotel, and no matter how crazy they were, you had to do what they wanted you to do, and you go along." In 1982, "Newhart" debuted on CBS.

Newhart starred as Dick Loudon, an author who, along with his wife, Joanna (Mary Frann), moved from New York to Vermont to oversee the the 200-year-old Stratford inn. Across eight seasons, Dick and Joanna ran the inn with the help of now-beloved characters like handyman George Utley (Tom Poston), heiress turned maid Leslie Vanderkellen (Jennifer Holmes), who was quickly replaced by her cousin Stephanie Vanderkellen (Julia Duffy), and brothers Larry, Darryl, and Darryl (William Sanderson, Tony Papenfuss, and John Voldstad, respectively). After Season 2, Dick became the host of a local TV show overseen by producer Michael Harris (Peter Scolari). It all ended with one of the most famous series finales, in which Newhart awakens as his "The Bob Newhart Show" character and realizes the entirety of "Newhart" was a dream.

Sadly, Newhart passed away at the age of 94 in 2024. Meanwhile, Frann died in 1998, Poston passed away in 2007, and Scolari died in 2021. But there are several "Newhart" stars who are still alive today.