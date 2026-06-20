Apple TV Canceled One Of Its Most Interesting Comedies After 2 Seasons
Apple TV is a premier destination for great sci-fi shows, but its comedy series haven't always enjoyed the best luck. Case in point — "Palm Royale," an entertaining period show starring Kristen Wiig, Leslie Bibb, Laura Dern, and Ricky Martin that was canceled after two seasons. Apple TV has yet to provide an official reason regarding why "Palm Royale" is no more, so fans might have to wait a while for some closure.
Based on Juliet McDaniel's 2018 novel "Mr. and Mrs. American Pie," the Abe Sylvia-created dramedy is a story about elitism set in 1969. It follows Maxine (Wig), an outsider who's obsessed with gaining entry into a prestigious country club, despite not having the wealth or connections for a membership. Cue some unpredictable mishaps, exquisite outfits, and soap opera-inspired nonsense (in the best way).
2024 produced some outstanding shows, and "Palm Royale" was one of the more successful streaming series. The first season accumulated 262.9 million minutes within its first week and got nominated for 11 Emmys, so its success shouldn't be overstated. We can only assume that Season 2 didn't draw a similar audience, hence Apple TV's decision to cancel it, much to the dismay of fans. Still, the show's creators are happy with the finale, even though they wanted to tell more stories.
At least Palm Royale didn't end on a massive cliffhanger
We don't get enough period comedy shows, which is a shame as they allow creators to have fun with the styles and cultures of their respective eras. With that in mind, the cancellation of "Palm Royale" is unfortunate for viewers who like their entertainment to bask in the past. Be that as it may, Abe Sylvia believes that the Season 2 finale ends things on a satisfying note, but he admits the episode was created with the intention of making a third installment if the opportunity presented itself. As he told Variety:
"When Maxine and Evelyn are looking at each other and Maxine says, 'We're at the center of the town that runs the world, so what's next?' And Evelyn says, 'The world,' we planned it that way. So, it's like, let's go out on a big applause, but we've got lots of places we can go."
For now, it seems that "Palm Royale" is no more, destined to become yet another footnote in streaming history. Still, if you're looking for other entertaining series set in bygone eras to fill the void left behind by its cancellation, why not check out these period dramas currently streaming on Netflix?