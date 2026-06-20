Apple TV Canceled One Of Its Most Interesting Comedies After 2 Seasons

Apple TV is a premier destination for great sci-fi shows, but its comedy series haven't always enjoyed the best luck. Case in point — "Palm Royale," an entertaining period show starring Kristen Wiig, Leslie Bibb, Laura Dern, and Ricky Martin that was canceled after two seasons. Apple TV has yet to provide an official reason regarding why "Palm Royale" is no more, so fans might have to wait a while for some closure.

Based on Juliet McDaniel's 2018 novel "Mr. and Mrs. American Pie," the Abe Sylvia-created dramedy is a story about elitism set in 1969. It follows Maxine (Wig), an outsider who's obsessed with gaining entry into a prestigious country club, despite not having the wealth or connections for a membership. Cue some unpredictable mishaps, exquisite outfits, and soap opera-inspired nonsense (in the best way).

2024 produced some outstanding shows, and "Palm Royale" was one of the more successful streaming series. The first season accumulated 262.9 million minutes within its first week and got nominated for 11 Emmys, so its success shouldn't be overstated. We can only assume that Season 2 didn't draw a similar audience, hence Apple TV's decision to cancel it, much to the dismay of fans. Still, the show's creators are happy with the finale, even though they wanted to tell more stories.